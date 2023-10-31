AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

AMN opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $72.10 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

