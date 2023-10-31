Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.20 on November 23rd

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IAT opened at GBX 288.85 ($3.51) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 324.02. The firm has a market cap of £193.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,325.00 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco Asia Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 279.06 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 376 ($4.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

In related news, insider Sonya Huen Rogerson acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 322 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £9,338 ($11,362.86). 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

