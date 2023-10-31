Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.