Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.30

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wilmington Trading Down 0.7 %

Wilmington stock opened at GBX 321.80 ($3.92) on Tuesday. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 356 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,472.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 321 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 298.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Milner sold 147,242 shares of Wilmington stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($3.92), for a total transaction of £474,119.24 ($576,927.77). 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

