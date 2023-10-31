European Opportunities Trust plc (EOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from European Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON EOT opened at GBX 766.40 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. European Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 662 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 818 ($9.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 789.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 784.67. The stock has a market cap of £740.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,317.39 and a beta of 0.85.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
