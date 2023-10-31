McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $260.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.06. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

