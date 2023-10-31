ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.27 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

