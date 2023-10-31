ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 456.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 111.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,243,000 after acquiring an additional 539,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $8,752,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACIW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

