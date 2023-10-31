Brink’s (BCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Brink’s has set its FY23 guidance at $6.45-7.15 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

