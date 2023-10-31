XPO (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 106.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.17. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPO from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

