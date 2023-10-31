CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CECO opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $779,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CECO

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Read More

