Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Declares $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $13.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.23. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 149.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,468,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $5,780,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 301,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,383,000 after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

