Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.35)-(1.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$1.35–$1.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.93.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.