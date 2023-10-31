Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 173,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4,477.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

