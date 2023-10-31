Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 173,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Valley Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.
Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.
