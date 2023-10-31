Short Interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declines By 6.0%

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Alico has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $183.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.80). Alico had a negative net margin of 50.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Alico will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alico in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

