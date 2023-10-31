Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 10,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of CTLT opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

