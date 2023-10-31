Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APDN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

