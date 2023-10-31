The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 648,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

