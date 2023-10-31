Veracyte (VCYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Veracyte has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veracyte Stock Up 2.5 %

VCYT opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Veracyte by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 128,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Veracyte by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

