PowerSchool (PWSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. PowerSchool has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.8 %

PWSC opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $431,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,248,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $431,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,248,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

