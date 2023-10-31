Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY23 guidance at $0.04-0.08 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.04-$0.08 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRVI opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 926.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 878,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $30,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

