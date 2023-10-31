Nelnet (NNI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $84.75 on Tuesday. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Nelnet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 742,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 1,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nelnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNI

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.