Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.
ALFVY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
