Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

ALFVY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Alfa Laval Corporate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

ALFVY opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

(Get Free Report

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.