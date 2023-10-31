YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $49.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. YETI has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, analysts predict that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in YETI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

