888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 590,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 105 ($1.28) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIHDF
888 Price Performance
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
