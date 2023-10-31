Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Grows By 12.1%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Duos Technologies Group Price Performance

DUOT opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. Duos Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 183.68% and a negative net margin of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. Its solutions include Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications; and Praesidium, a middleware platform solution to manage various image capture devices and some sensors for input into the Centraco software.

