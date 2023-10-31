Short Interest in Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Declines By 7.7%

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,199,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 1,298,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BVILF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Breville Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Breville Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Breville Group Stock Performance

About Breville Group

OTCMKTS:BVILF opened at C$14.41 on Tuesday. Breville Group has a 12 month low of C$14.14 and a 12 month high of C$14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.13.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

