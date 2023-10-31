iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $20.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.