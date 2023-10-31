Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Declines By 13.3%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1,295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FSZ opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $64.28.

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

