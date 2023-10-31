Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Grows By 12.3%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 791,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.6 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
FSPKF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Tesla Skids 4.79% As ON Semiconductor Hits The Brakes
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.