Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Grows By 12.3%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 791,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.6 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

FSPKF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

