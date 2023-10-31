Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Up 12.4% in October

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 961,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

