China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CAOVY opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.