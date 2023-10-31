Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,737,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 1,571,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.3 days.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of BDRBF opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDRBF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$103.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins cut their price target on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bombardier from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

