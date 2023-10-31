Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in October

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,800 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 458,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Brembo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRBOF opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Brembo has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

