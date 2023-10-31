Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,513,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 11,312,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.8 days.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

ATHOF stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Athabasca Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Articles

