Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 512.0 days.
Bâloise Stock Performance
BLHEF opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.55. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $158.75.
Bâloise Company Profile
