Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 512.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEF opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.55. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $142.15 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

