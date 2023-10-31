Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in October

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 13,017,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.9 days.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.1492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 9.72%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.80 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

