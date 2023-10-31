Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Bucher Industries stock opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.00 and its 200-day moving average is $423.44. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $400.00 and a 1 year high of $445.00.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

