Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rises By 11.8%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter worth about $2,063,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 84.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 60,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 687.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $3,970,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCH opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

