Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rises By 11.8%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Several research firms recently commented on BCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
NYSE:BCH opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $23.50.
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
