Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Austal Price Performance

Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Austal has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.93.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

