Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 224.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,488 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EA opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.78.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

