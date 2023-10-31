Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 89,993 Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

