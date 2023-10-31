Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,979 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

VEEV stock opened at $190.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.30 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.32.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

