Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,550,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,048,000 after purchasing an additional 931,588 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 305,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $22,506,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

