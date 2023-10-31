GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

GoodRx Price Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in GoodRx by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in GoodRx by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

