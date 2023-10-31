Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$95.52 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$74.36 and a one year high of C$97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.89.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 2,201.73%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.4645012 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

