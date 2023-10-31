Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) PT at $87.04

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 261.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

