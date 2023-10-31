Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

