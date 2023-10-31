Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) PT at C$32.59

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.59.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$26.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The company has a market cap of C$50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.