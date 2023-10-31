Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,721,728. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

